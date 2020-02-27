Tahir Hussain denies involvement in Delhi violence, says no role in killing of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Haji Tahir Hussain, who is a corporator from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, has denied his involvement in the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma through a video statement.

In the video, Tahir Hussain is heard denying his role in inciting violence claiming that he was a victim of mob violence and was rescued by Police two days ago.

The AAP corporator's statement comes after an IB employee was found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area. Calling himself “a peaceful Indian Muslim”, Tahir said he will always work for the country and Hindu-Muslim relations.

Tahir Hussain told ANI, "I worked to stop violence, I'm innocent. I stopped people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search of my building and moved us out from there, and later, we shifted to a safe location. Till 4 pm on February 25, police were present at the building."

Several videos, however, have been shared on social media in which Tahir, dressed in a red sweater and white shirt, is seen moving around his rooftop. He is also in the same dress in the video which he posted in his defence.

The brother of Ankit Sharma on Wednesday told Zee News that Tahir Hussain was behind the killing of his brother. He said that hundreds of rioters took refuge at the AAP corporator's house. They pelted stones from there and also fired bullets along with throwing petrol bombs.

Notably, the death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi has reached 34 on Thursday.