Taiwan not a nation: Pro-China Hong Kong lawmaker walks out of WION Global Summit

New Delhi: When Taiwan's former Defence minister Michael Tsai referred to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus and called Taiwan a country, it did not go down well for a pro-China lawmaker from Hong Kong who was also attending the event.

Hong Kong legislator Regina Ip Lau Suk-ye walked out of the 4th edition of the summit saying the virus should not be stigmatised by calling it Wuhan.

“I don't think you should stigmatise the virus by calling it Wuhan. I am sorry I have to leave this forum," said Suk-ye.

"Taiwan is not a nation, it is a renegade province of the People's Republic of China," he added, before walking out.

Themed 'Power Play in a Post-Pandemic World’, the summit was attended by dialogue partners from 15 countries, either virtually or in-person.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar attended the event as the Chief Guest. He highlighted India's leadership during the pandemic.

"Our domestic priorities were harmonised with our global outlook in the 'Vaccine Maitri' that now extends to almost 80 nations," Jaishankar said.

"Power plays always existed and it's the playing field that's now shifting," he added.

On the occasion, Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to UAE, said, "Countries now perceive global trade very differently. The metrics of measuring power are now very different - trade, connectivity, data, technology."

Former U.S. National Security advisor John Bolton, who also participated in the summit, said, "said It was the changing perception and recognition of the threat from Iran that led Gulf states into formalising ties with Israel."

Live TV