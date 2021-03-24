WION's rise coincides with India's: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at Global Summit 2021 in Dubai

New Delhi: The Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) said that faith is what made the fourth edition of WION Global Summit possible in spite of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing his satisfaction at WION having been able to hold the summit this year, he outlined the growth achieved by the channel in the year and said. "WION's rise has coincided with India's rise."

"We had to keep the date with you," he said as he welcomed participants to the fourth edition of WION's Global summit in Dubai.

#WIONGlobalSummit is now LIVE! Watch the Welcome Address by our Editor-In-Chief @sudhirchaudhary. Session 1 to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/HjHp0ldzz6 — WION (@WIONews) March 24, 2021

The Zee News and WION Editor-in-Chief also recalled that he stood at the same venue a year ago just before the entire world went into the grip of the pandemic.

He added that WION was among the top five channels in the world in terms of reach.

He mentioned India's commendable efforts to fight the pandemic, from Vande Bharat mission to 'Vaccine Maitri', the initiative through which India provided coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

This is the first time when WION's Global Summit is being held in a hybrid manner, with speakers from 15 countries joining in physically or virtually, he said.

"I promise to make WION emerge as one of the most influential platforms in the world to spread not just the news, but the values of friendship and peace," he said as he signed off.

