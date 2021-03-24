हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sudhir Chaudhary

WION's rise coincides with India's: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at Global Summit 2021 in Dubai

He said that WION was among the top five channels in the world in terms of reach.

WION&#039;s rise coincides with India&#039;s: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at Global Summit 2021 in Dubai

New Delhi: The Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) said that faith is what made the fourth edition of WION Global Summit possible in spite of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Expressing his satisfaction at WION having been able to hold the summit this year, he outlined the growth achieved by the channel in the year and said. "WION's rise has coincided with India's rise."

"We had to keep the date with you," he said as he welcomed participants to the fourth edition of WION's Global summit in Dubai.

The Zee News and WION Editor-in-Chief also recalled that he stood at the same venue a year ago just before the entire world went into the grip of the pandemic.

He added that WION was among the top five channels in the world in terms of reach.

He mentioned India's commendable efforts to fight the pandemic, from Vande Bharat mission to 'Vaccine Maitri', the initiative through which India provided coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

This is the first time when WION's Global Summit is being held in a hybrid manner, with speakers from 15 countries joining in physically or virtually, he said.

"I promise to make WION emerge as one of the most influential platforms in the world to spread not just the news, but the values of friendship and peace," he said as he signed off.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sudhir ChaudharyWIONWION Global Summit
Next
Story

Love Jihad, Sabarimala, Jobs feature in BJP manifesto for Kerala assembly polls

Must Watch

PT9M45S

WION Global Summit 2021 | Yasuhide Nakayama's Keynote Address