हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21

After being closed for over a year, the Taj Mahal will open doors to visitors who want to explore the marble monument under moonlight from August 21.

Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Image credit: Pixabay

Agra: After remaining closed for over a year for night viewing, the Taj Mahal will open from August 21 for visitors who want to explore the marble monument under the moonlight, officials said on Friday (August 20).

Night viewing of the monument had closed on March 17, 2020, during the first COVID-19 wave. ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Agra Circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar told PTI that night viewing will be allowed on August 21, 23, and 24 as the monument is closed every week on Friday and the lockdown is in effect on Sunday (August 22).

He said there are three slots for visitors-- 8:30-9 pm, 9-9:30 pm, and the last at 9:30-10 pm. "In every slot, 50 tourists would be allowed as per guidelines of the Supreme Court," he added.

"The tickets can be booked a day in advance from ASI office's counter on 22 Mall Road in Agra," Kumar said.

Rajeev Saxena, vice-president of the Tourism Guild of Agra, said it was a good step, but it would not attract weekend travellers till the restriction of lockdown on Sunday and curfew after 10 pm was in place. 

"Tourists want to enjoy the nightlife of the city, they don't want to be packed in their hotels after 10 pm," he said.

A government-approved tour guide, Monika Sharma, appreciated the move and said it was a ray of hope for the revival of Agra's tourism sector.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi to unveil multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath today

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taj MahalTourismAgraUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi to chair virtual meeting of Opposition parties today, AAP not a part of it

Must Watch

PT10M12S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day