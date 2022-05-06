New Delhi: The political drama surrounding Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest today by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence has now snowballed into a political slugfest. Delhi Police has now registered a kidnapping case after the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The case has been registered at Delhi's Janakpuri police station.

Earlier in the day, Bagga was detained by Punjab Police from his West Delhi residence. His father, Preetpal Singh Bagga said, "Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face."

Bagga's father also said, "The police personnel who came to our home today morning said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Police had no information about the incident."

The arrest of Bagga has turned into a political slugfest with BJP attacking Arvind Kejriwal's AAP for indulging in political vendetta.

"Tajinder Bagga illegally detained by Punjab Police. They didn't allow him to even wear his turban. A complaint has been filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father. Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police is acting on directions of Kejriwal," said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP President.

The Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. He is being brought to Punjab and will be produced before a court, it said. Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

(With Agency inputs)