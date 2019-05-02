Taking rest between study is important, says CBSE Class 12 topper Hansika Shukla

Hansika Shukla, who emerged as the Class 12 topper of the CBSE exam this year said it is important to take rest between the hectic study hours. A student of DPS Meerut road in Ghaziabad, Hansika Shukla said she took breaks while she prepared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination.

"Really happy that I made my parents&my teachers proud. Didn't count as to how many hours I studied. I used to take breaks between study hours, taking rest was important," she told news agency ANI. She added that she would like to pursue Psychology (Honours) from Delhi University and will be preparing for the Indian Foreign Services exam after graduation.

Hansika and Karishma Arora have emerged as the joint toppers of Class 12 board exam having secured 499 out of 500 marks. Karishma Arora is a student of SD public school in Muzaffarnagar.

Karishma Arora too said that she danced to relax during her free time. "I am not much of a sports person. I like to dance when I am free and want to relax," Arora was quoted by news agency PTI. She too wants to pursue psychology honours for her undergraduate studies.

Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 12 examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday. Here is the full list of toppers.

Candidate's Name Total Marks Name of School and Address 1 HANSIKA SHUKLA 499 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP 2 KARISHMA ARORA 499 S D PUBLIC SCHOOL MUZAFFARNAGAR UP 3 GAURANGI CHAWLA 498 NIRMAL ASHRAM DEEPMALA P PUB SCH RISHIKESH UK 4 AISHWARYA 498 KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO 1 RAE BARELI UP 5 BHAVYA 498 B R S K INTERNATIONAL PUB SCH SAFIDON JIND HRY 6 AYUSHI UPADHYAY 497 LUCKNOW PUBLIC SCH SOUTH CITY LUCKNOW UP 7 MEHAK TALWAR 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL SEC-24 PHASE III ROHINI ND 8 PARTH SAINI 497 ST LUKE`S SR SEC SCHOOL SOLAN HP 9 VEERAJ JINDAL 497 VASANT VALLEY SCHOOL VASANT KUNJ NEW DELHI 10 ANANYA GOEL 497 K L INTNL SCH SOMDUTT VIHAR GARH RD MEERUT UP 11 RUBANI CHEEMA 497 VIDYA DEVI JINDAL SCHOOL HISAR HARYANA 12 AISHNA JAIN 497 S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP 13 VANSHIKA BHAGAT 497 MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP 14 ARPIT MAHESHWARI 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP 15 DISHANK JINDAL 497 BHAVAN`S VIDYALAYA SECTOR 27-B CHANDIGARH 16 DIVYA AGGARWAL 497 MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP 17 PIYUSH KUMAR JHA 497 OAK GROVE SCHOOL P O JHARIPANI DEHRADUN UK 18 TISHA GUPTA 497 ST ANSELM'S SCHOOL DELHI ROAD ALWAR RAJASTHAN 19 G KARTHIK BALAJI 497 P S B B SR SEC SCHOOL K K NAGAR CHENNAI TN 20 GARIMA SHARMA 497 VISHWA BHARATI PUB SCH SEC28 ARUN VIHAR NOIDA UP 21 IBADAT SINGH BAKSHI 497 APEEJAY SCHOOL SECTOR-16 A NOIDA G B NAGAR UP 22 PRAGYA KHARKWAL 497 S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP 23 SHREYA PANDE 497 A V BIRLA INST OF LEARNING HALDWANI NAINITAL UK

There are three students on the second spot. The second position holders are Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala public school in Rishikesh, Aishwarya of Kendriya Vidyalaya Raebareli and Bhavya from Jind in Haryana. Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exams.