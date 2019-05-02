Taking rest between study is important, says CBSE Class 12 topper Hansika Shukla

Hansika Shukla, who emerged as the Class 12 topper of the CBSE exam this year said it is important to take rest between the hectic study hours. A student of DPS Meerut road in Ghaziabad, Hansika Shukla said she took breaks while she prepared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination.
"Really happy that I made my parents&my teachers proud. Didn't count as to how many hours I studied. I used to take breaks between study hours, taking rest was important," she told news agency ANI. She added that she would like to pursue Psychology (Honours) from Delhi University and will be preparing for the Indian Foreign Services exam after graduation.
Hansika Shukla, CBSE Class-12 topper, in Ghaziabad: Really happy that I made my parents&my teachers proud. Didn't count as to how many hours I studied;used to take breaks between study hours, taking rest was important; would like to pursue Psychology(Hons.) from Delhi University pic.twitter.com/yDYdU7E4Hx
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2019
Hansika and Karishma Arora have emerged as the joint toppers of Class 12 board exam having secured 499 out of 500 marks. Karishma Arora is a student of SD public school in Muzaffarnagar.
Karishma Arora too said that she danced to relax during her free time. "I am not much of a sports person. I like to dance when I am free and want to relax," Arora was quoted by news agency PTI. She too wants to pursue psychology honours for her undergraduate studies.
Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 12 examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday. Here is the full list of toppers.
|Candidate's Name
|Total Marks
|Name of School and Address
|1
|HANSIKA SHUKLA
|499
|DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP
|2
|KARISHMA ARORA
|499
|S D PUBLIC SCHOOL MUZAFFARNAGAR UP
|3
|GAURANGI CHAWLA
|498
|NIRMAL ASHRAM DEEPMALA P PUB SCH RISHIKESH UK
|4
|AISHWARYA
|498
|KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO 1 RAE BARELI UP
|5
|BHAVYA
|498
|B R S K INTERNATIONAL PUB SCH SAFIDON JIND HRY
|6
|AYUSHI UPADHYAY
|497
|LUCKNOW PUBLIC SCH SOUTH CITY LUCKNOW UP
|7
|MEHAK TALWAR
|497
|DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL SEC-24 PHASE III ROHINI ND
|8
|PARTH SAINI
|497
|ST LUKE`S SR SEC SCHOOL SOLAN HP
|9
|VEERAJ JINDAL
|497
|VASANT VALLEY SCHOOL VASANT KUNJ NEW DELHI
|10
|ANANYA GOEL
|497
|K L INTNL SCH SOMDUTT VIHAR GARH RD MEERUT UP
|11
|RUBANI CHEEMA
|497
|VIDYA DEVI JINDAL SCHOOL HISAR HARYANA
|12
|AISHNA JAIN
|497
|S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP
|13
|VANSHIKA BHAGAT
|497
|MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP
|14
|ARPIT MAHESHWARI
|497
|DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MEERUT RD GHAZIABAD UP
|15
|DISHANK JINDAL
|497
|BHAVAN`S VIDYALAYA SECTOR 27-B CHANDIGARH
|16
|DIVYA AGGARWAL
|497
|MEERUT PUB GIRLS SCH SHASTRI NAGAR MEERUT UP
|17
|PIYUSH KUMAR JHA
|497
|OAK GROVE SCHOOL P O JHARIPANI DEHRADUN UK
|18
|TISHA GUPTA
|497
|ST ANSELM'S SCHOOL DELHI ROAD ALWAR RAJASTHAN
|19
|G KARTHIK BALAJI
|497
|P S B B SR SEC SCHOOL K K NAGAR CHENNAI TN
|20
|GARIMA SHARMA
|497
|VISHWA BHARATI PUB SCH SEC28 ARUN VIHAR NOIDA UP
|21
|IBADAT SINGH BAKSHI
|497
|APEEJAY SCHOOL SECTOR-16 A NOIDA G B NAGAR UP
|22
|PRAGYA KHARKWAL
|497
|S A J SCHOOL SEC-14C VASUNDHRA GHAZIABAD UP
|23
|SHREYA PANDE
|497
|A V BIRLA INST OF LEARNING HALDWANI NAINITAL UK
There are three students on the second spot. The second position holders are Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala public school in Rishikesh, Aishwarya of Kendriya Vidyalaya Raebareli and Bhavya from Jind in Haryana. Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exams.