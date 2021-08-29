Taliban bat for good ties with India, extend support to Chabahar

New Delhi: Amid the Afghanistan crisis, the head of the Taliban's political office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has called for good ties with India. During his 45-minute-long speech on Friday (August 27, 2021), Stanikzai touched upon several subjects like the formation of an inclusive government, and ties with regional countries like Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The speech which was delivered in the Pashto language was the first one by a top Taliban leader since the fall of Kabul on August 15.

Stanikzai said, "India is a very important country in this part of the world. We want to keep good business and diplomatic relations. Our business with India is through Pakistan and we want that road to be kept open."

He also mentioned that the Air Corridor should remain "open" and highlighted that the group gives "due importance" to their political, economic and trade ties with India.

"We want these ties to continue. We are looking forward to working with India in this regard," Stanikzai added.

The India-Afghanistan Air corridor was started in 2017 and has seen Afghan fruits getting market on Indian soil. It has been one of the most lucrative air corridors that Afghanistan has had with any country.

During the speech, the head of the Taliban's political office also mentioned the role of Chabahar port in Iran and extended support for it. The port, which has huge Indian investment, has been key for India's westwards connectivity especially to Afghanistan.

Stanikzai also mentioned the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) project and pointed to its importance to Afghanistan. He noted that traders should use Chabahar and there will be no barriers towards trade via the port.

On government formation, the Taliban leader said consultations are on with different ethnic groups and the group is "committed to forming an Islamic government in which all people from different walks will be included".

Meanwhile, Kabul witnessed another loud explosion as a rocket struck a neighbourhood northwest of the international airport on Sunday (August 29). As per the latest updates, a rocket struck the Khuwja Bughra neighbourhood and has killed a child.

US officials have also said that the United States carried out a military strike on Sunday in Kabul which targeted suspected ISIS-K militants, a group that was responsible for a suicide bomb attack outside the airport gates on Thursday. The US officials also said that they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.