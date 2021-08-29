Afghanistan: Another loud explosion rocks Kabul, claim reports

New Delhi: Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday (August 29, 2021) was rocked with another loud explosion, reports claimed. The blast reportedly took place near the north gate of the Kabul Airport.

As per the latest updates, at least two people have died while three people have sustained injuries.

The explosion comes hours after US President Joe Biden said that a terror attack is 'highly likely' at Kabul Airport. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said, adding that he has instructed them to take all possible measures to protect their troops, who are securing the Kabul airport.

Earlier on Thursday, an Islamic State suicide bombing outside Kabul airport had killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops following which the United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member believed to be involved in planning attacks. The US Central Command on Saturday claimed that the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul killing one individual.

(This is a developing story)

