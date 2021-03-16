हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
state elections 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: No resentment among disciplined BJP cadres over candidate selection, says Murugan

"There is no resentment among the cadres as they are disciplined. Sometimes, the candidate is selected considering the background, strength and political work," Murugan said.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Coimbatore: BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan on Monday ( March 15) said there was no question of any resentment among party workers over the selection of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections as it had disciplined cadres.

Replying to a question regarding the reported dissent over the selection of P Saravanan in Madurai North constituency, he told reporters at the airport here that the BJP cadre, following strict ideology and discipline and always supported the decision taken by the party leadership.

"There is no resentment among the cadres as they are disciplined. Sometimes, the candidate is selected considering the background, strength and political work," Murugan said.

Stating that the BJP already announced 17 candidates and the names of the remaining three candidates will be announced soon, Murugan said it is a foregone conclusion that AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will return to power with a thumping majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already kick-started the BJP's campaign in Tamil Nadu and more senior leaders will be here for the campaign in the coming days, he added.

