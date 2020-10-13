Tamil Nadu chief minister's mother passes away at 93

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother Thavusayammal has passed away at the age of 93, owing to age related ailments. She was admitted to a private hospital near Salem, the family's home district a few days back.

She was the wife of late Karuppa Gounder and is survived by her sons Palaniswami and Govindaraj, daughter Ranjitham and grandchildren.

She is said to have breathed her last during the wee hours of Tuesday, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

AIADMK party coordinator and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam had released a statement offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

The chief minister cancelled his officials engagements and rushed to his native by road, in the early hours of Tuesday. He was scheduled to hold Covid-19 related review meetings in southern districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days.