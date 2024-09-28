Advertisement
UDHAYANIDHI STALIN

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Son Of CM MK Stalin, Appointed Deputy CM Of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin's swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 29 at 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has beein appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in the state government. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 29 at 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi will administer oath of office to Udhayanidhi Stalin. Deputy CM-designate Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose promotion had been speculated for several weeks, has been assigned the Planning and Development ministry, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The reshuffle also includes the re-induction of Senthil Balaji into the Tamil Nadu cabinet. V Senthil Balaji's re-induction into the state cabinet comes two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. Balaji had resigned in February this year, months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam.

CM MK Stalin has dropped three ministers, including Mano Thangaraj who held the Dairy Development portfolio. Besides Balaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and S M Nasar have been inducted. 

According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin "recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."

