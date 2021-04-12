Tamil Nadu Congress candidate, Madhav Rao, dies of COVID-19 after assembly elections

Chennai: Indian National Congress party’s candidate from Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, Madhava Rao, passed away at a hospital in Madurai on Sunday (April 11).

The 63-year-old political leader was taken to the Apollo hospital in Madurai two weeks back. The Congress candidate was admitted after being tested positive for COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

On Saturday, the condition of Madhav Rao deteriorated and he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Apollo hospital, following which he passed away on Sunday morning. Doctors revealed that Madhav Rao did not respond to treatment.

Additionally, on Sunday, K Annamalai, BJP’s Tamil Nadu Vice President also revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader further urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested on priority. The politician contested the state assembly elections from Aravukurichi constituency.

After the news of Madhava Rao’s demise broke out, condolences were shared on Twitter:

My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Sri Madhav Rao, senior @INCTamilNadu Leader & our candidate for the #Srivilliputhur Assembly Constituency. Hailing from the depressed classes he was a gentleman & a committed Congressman to the core. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/yMUxzeuuTk — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) April 11, 2021

