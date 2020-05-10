Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 mark; Chennai reports over 500 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10, 2020) reported over 669 new coronavirus positive cases taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 7,204.

Chennai, that has been the worst-hit city in the state witnessed over 500 cases in the last 24 hours. Chennai's total number of positive infections has now surged to 3,839, which is more than 50% of the total cases in Tamil Nadu.

While 135 people were discharged on Sunday in the State, the aggregate number of those who have overcome the illness increased to 1,959.

Earlier on Sunday, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth warned the ruling AIADMK government not to dream of coming back to power if they open the liquor outlets in the state.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "If the liquor shops are opened at this juncture, the government should forget the dream of coming back to power."

The state government on May 4 announced its decision to open the TASMAC liquor outlets from May 7. Reportedly, TASMAC outlets on May 7 had sold liquor worth Rs 170 crore.

The Madras HC had initially permitted the opening of the liquor shops in the state subject to several conditions. However, when the outlets were opened, the conditions laid down by the state government and by the Madras HC were openly flouted that led the HC on May 8 to order the closure of outlets while permitting online sales and home delivery of liquor bottles.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami on Sunday constituted a high level committee to assist the govt with the economic revival.

He tweeted, "Tamil Nadu's reconstruction and economy shall be our top most priority as we recover from COVID. To this end, we have constituted high level committee to assist us with economic revival. We have already set up a taskforce focused on attracting companies to set base in our state."

These are the first of the many steps that we are about to take in the direction of revival and growth. We are resilient people and we shall rebuild our state as we emerge from this crisis. — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) May 10, 2020

"These are the first of the many steps that we are about to take in the direction of revival and growth. We are resilient people and we shall rebuild our state as we emerge from this crisis," added CM Palaniswami.