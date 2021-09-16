DVAC raids former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani's premises, seizes Rs 34 lakh cash, 9 luxury cars

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday (September 16) conducted searches at over 20 premises and locations related to former AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani in connection with a disproportionate assets case, Tamil Nadu police said.

According to the Tamil Nadu Vigilance and Anti-corruption department, searches at former AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani's residence and that of his associates and relatives led to seizure of valuables and assets running into several crores.

KC Veeramani, was formerly the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments of Tamil Nadu. A case in Vellore Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cr.No. 12/2021 u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 as amended in 2018 was registered on Wednesday, September 15 against KC Veeramani.

According to the vigilance department, an investigation conducted on Thursday led to the seizure of net cash worth Rs 34,01,060/-, US dollars worth Rs 1.80 lakhs, nine luxury cars (including one Rolls Royce ), five Computer Hard disks, 4.987 Kgs (623 Sovereigns) of Gold jewels, 47 grams of diamond jewels, 7.2 Kgs of silver articles among others.

Bank passbooks, property documents were identified and materials and documents relevant to the case were seized, besides 275 units of sand (approximately worth Rs 30 lakhs) was found to be deposited in the residential premises of the former Minister.

The investigation pertaining to the former Minister having amassed and possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income is under progress.

