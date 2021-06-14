Tamil Nadu eases restrictions in 27 districts from today, salons and Tasmac shops to open- Check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government permitted more activities from Monday (June 14, 2021) as the easing of restrictions by states gained momentum following a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced more relaxations in curbs in 27 districts of the state, however, over 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions, still remain under COVID-induced curbs.

The state government allowed salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in the 27 districts to reopen after 35 days.

Here’s complete guidelines issued by the state government:

- The Tamil Nadu government-run Tasmac shops are now allowed to operate between 10 am and 5 pm in 27 districts of the state.

- The tea shops can function from 6 am to 5 pm, but only takeaway services are permitted.

- Parks and playgrounds will be reopened from 6 am to 9 am daily now.

- Salons, spas and barbershops permitted to function till 5 pm without air-conditioning in the state.

- Medical shops, veterinary pharmacies and pet feed shops shall be permitted.

- Supply of milk, water and distribution of newspapers will be permitted.

- IT firms can work at 20 percent capacity.

- Two-wheeler repair shops, agricultural products, pump sets and other farm essentials to open.

- Other essential services like security services, plumbers and electricians have also been allowed in the state.

- Sale of vegetables, fruits, and provisions through mobile vehicles shall continue in all the districts in coordination with respective departments.

- Home-delivery of provisions shall be permitted on orders made over the phone and online. Inter-state and Inter-district travel is permitted for medical emergencies and funeral with e-registration.

- Places of worship and tourist locations will continue to remain closed.

- No public or private bus services will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 14,016 new COVID-19 infections and 267 deaths thereby pushing the total so far to 23,53,721 and 29,547 respectively, the Health Department said. Recoveries continued to eclipse new infections with 25,895 people getting discharged from various hospitals.

