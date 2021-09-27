हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu firm Aerospace Engineers to supply Aircraft components to Boeing, says Government

Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd would be setting up a new manufacturing facility dedicated for civil aerospace in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Representational Image (Credits: Agency)

Chennai: According to the Tamil Nadu Government, Salem-based aerospace component manufacturer Aerospace Engineers Private Ltd will supply components for Boeing India. The long-term order for supply of components was handed over by Ashwini Bhargava, of Boeing India to R.Sundaram, MD of Aerospace Engineers in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, at the Secretariat. 

It was also added that Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd would be setting up a new manufacturing facility dedicated for civil aerospace in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, within the next two years. This is in addition to the proposed expansion of the firm’s existing facility in Salem. 

The firm was founded in 1988 as a micro-level industry and thereafter grew in scale to a medium-level industry that caters to clients in the aerospace and defence industries.

Tags:
Tamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentSalemAerospace EngineersBoeing India
