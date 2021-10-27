हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Tamil Nadu: Five people killed in blast at firecracker shop, CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ kin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin took to Twitter to express grief and announce an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the fire. 

Tamil Nadu: Five people killed in blast at firecracker shop, CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ kin
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Five people died and several were injured on Tuesday (October 26) after a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu. 

"At least five persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The five people, who were wounded in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, the official added. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to express grief and announce an ex gratia of Rs five lakh each for the kin of the deceased. While for those wounded in the fire will be provided with a cash relief of Rs 1 lakh. 

"I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund," Stalin tweeted. 

Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi were rushed to the spot as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town, PTI reported. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireTamil NadufirecrackersMK StalinBlast
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to attend virtual 16th East Asia Summit today

Must Watch

PT8M12S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 26, 2021