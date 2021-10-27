Tamil Nadu: Five people killed in blast at firecracker shop, CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ kin

New Delhi: Five people died and several were injured on Tuesday (October 26) after a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

"At least five persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The five people, who were wounded in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, the official added.

#UPDATE | Tamil Nadu: Earlier visuals of the fire incident at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district, where five people lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/POoNh4dH19 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to express grief and announce an ex gratia of Rs five lakh each for the kin of the deceased. While for those wounded in the fire will be provided with a cash relief of Rs 1 lakh.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund," Stalin tweeted.

Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi were rushed to the spot as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town, PTI reported.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV