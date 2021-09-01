हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt to measure BMI of students under nutritional noon meal scheme

Tamil Nadu government comes out with separate policies for senior citizens, women, and for children in the state. 

Image credits: Twitter/ UPHINDIA

Chennai: Coming out with separate policies for senior citizens, and women, and for measuring the body mass index (BMI) of the students under the nutritional noon meal scheme are some the programmes the Tamil Nadu government plans to come out with soon, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Making the announcement, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P.Geetha Jeevan, said with the schools reopening the BMI of the 42.13 lakh students who are beneficiaries of the nutritious noon meal scheme will be measured and corrective action will be taken, wherever needed.

She said as the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, dry ration with 10 eggs per student were given so that they are not affected.

Since the schools were closed for a long period of time, the health condition of students will be ascertained by measuring their BMI at an outlay of Rs 2 crore, Jeevan said.

Jeevan also said the population of senior citizens in the state is expected to touch 1.5 crores by 2030 from 75 lakh as per 2011 census, and considering this and in order that senior citizens live in a decent manner, the government will come out with a State Senior Citizens Policy.

The minister also said the government will also come out with a policy for women`s upliftment and also set up a Welfare Board for widows and destitute women.

