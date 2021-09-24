Tamil Nadu: 1 sentenced to death, 12 others get life imprisonment in 2003 honour killing case

Chennai: A local court in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu on Friday (September 24) handed capital punishment to one person and life imprisonment to 12 others, in a 2003 honour-killing case, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) said.

This pertains to the murder of a married couple Kannagi and Murugesan at the Pudukooraipettai Village, Virudhachalam (Tamil Nadu). In 2004, the Madras High Court had ordered the CBI to take over and investigate the case.

Kannagi and Murugesan, an inter-caste couple apparently tied the knot at the Registrar Office in Cuddalore, without the knowledge of their parents. Allegedly, the bride’s father who was unhappy with the alliance had conspired with the other accused to confine and torture his son-in-law and later forced the couple to consume poison, which led to their death.

The conspirators also burnt the bodies of the couple on the same day. However, there were also serious allegations against the relevant Police officials for not having taken action, despite having knowledge of the crime. It was later that a case was filed in Virudhachalam Police station and a charge sheet was filed against eight accused.

The CBI charge sheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Chengalpet, named 15 accused and the two erring Police officials. The trial Court found 13 of them guilty and acquitted two of the accused. The Court has also imposed a total fine of Rs 30.75 lakh and also directed the two errant cops K.P.Tamilmaran and M.Sellamuthu to pay Rs 3 lakh each, as compensation to the family of the deceased.

