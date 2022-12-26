Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rainfall in THESE districts, issues advisory for fishermen

Kanyakumari: As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest prediction, Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts, as the deep depressions that have prevailed over Sri Lanka are likely to become a depression over the Kanyakumari sea and adjoining areas. The IMD`s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that the depression is likely to move further west-northwestwards and weaken over the southeast Arabian Sea. This depression would lead to heavy to very heavy rains in many regions of south Tamil Nadu and some places of north Tamil Nadu. Further, as a precautionary measure, IMD has also advised fishermen not to enter the sea coasts.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into; Along & off south Tamil Nadu coast on 26th December. Comorin Area, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala Coast on 26th & 27th December 2022," read the tweet.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to have partly cloudy conditions in the next 48 hours, and light to moderate rains, accompanied by a thunderstorm, is likely to occur in a few places.

Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal crossed Sri Lanka coast south of Trincomalee near lat. 8.35N and long. 81.4E during 1230 to 1330 hrs IST and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Sri Lanka at 1430 IST of 25th Dec. pic.twitter.com/aHLEtRUkeB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 25, 2022

The IMD also said that from December 27 to 29, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places.

(With inputs from IANS)