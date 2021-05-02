Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry election results: Key candidates, past trends and other details

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections has begun in the two southern states- Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu saw single phase voting on April 6.

The exit polls for the states and a Union Territory predicted a clear victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, LDF retaining power in Kerala and NDA in Puducherry.

Strict security arrangements have been made at the counting centres for the counting of votes for the assembly elections in the states.

Tamil Nadu

The polling for 234 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu was held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. Tamil Nadu recorded an overall voter turnout of 72.81%. The parties DMK and AIADMK are the two main rivals in state politics.

The DMK is led by former chief minister M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and the AIADMK is led by the incumbent CM K Palaniswami. The two known national parties, Congress and BJP, both are junior partners in the alliance because of their limited political presence in the state.

Back in 2016, AIADMK had proved numerous exit polls wrong after retaining power in Tamil Nadu. This year the exit polls, unanimously, predicted a clear DMK victory in the state. The exit polls predicted 174 seats for the DMK, while over 56 seats for the ruling AIADMK, which is seeking a third straight term in the state this term.

The key candidates for Tamil Nadu election 2021 are CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK Chief MK Stalin, also his son Udayanidhi Stalin and Actor-turned politician and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan.

Kerala

The polling for 140 constituencies in Kerala was also held in a single phase on April 6, 2021.

Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 74.57% this year. The parties LDF and UDF are the two main rivals in state politics.

The political environment of the state is known for the rivalry between the two main fronts and Congress-led UDF.

This year the exit polls, unanimously, predicted a clear Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF victory in the state. The exit polls predicted 188 seats for the ruling LDF, while over 51 seats for the UDF. So now everyone is waiting to see if Pinarayi Vijayan’s popularity is going to give Kerala its first re-elected government in decades.

The key candidates for Kerala election 2021 are Oommen Chandy, Pinarayi Vijayan, Ramesh Chennithala and C Raghunath.

Puducherry

The polling for 30 constituencies in the Union Territory was also held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The Union Territory saw a voter turnout of 81.88% this year. The parties NDA and UPA are the two main rivals in Puducherry’s politics.

The NDA alliance comprises, All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK, while the UPA alliance comprises DMK and Congress.

This year the exit polls, unanimously, predicted N Rangaswamy-led NDA victory in the state. The exit polls predicted 21 seats for the NDA, while over 9 seats will be taken by the UPA.

The key candidates for Puducherry election 2021 are AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, who is contesting from two seats, Yanam and Thattanchavady. AIADMK leaders A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar are contesting from Uppalam and Orleanpet seats respectively.

Live TV