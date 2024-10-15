Tamil Nadu On High Alert: Chennai And Surrounding Areas Gear Up For Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall is set to drench various parts of Tamil Nadu, including capital Chennai, as a low-pressure area formed in the southern Bay of Bengal early Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that this system is moving toward northern Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry over the next two days.

Over the next 3-4 days, residents can expect rainfall across many regions, with some districts in the delta area potentially facing very heavy downpours in the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai on October 15 and a red alert for October 16, urging everyone to stay prepared.

In anticipation of the northeast monsoon, which is expected to hit the state starting Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Health Department is taking no chances. They've already issued red alerts for several districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of their proactive measures, the Health Department has set up Rapid Medical Response Teams (RRT) in every district. Each RRT includes a medical officer, a staff nurse, a village health nurse, a health inspector, and a stock of essential medicines. District medical officers will coordinate these teams and run command centers to handle emergencies during the monsoon.

Every rescue shelter across the state will have medical teams ready to provide basic care, and the ‘108’ ambulances will be on standby, particularly in flood-prone and vulnerable areas. Officials assure that these ambulances will be well-fueled and prepared for any situation.

The Health Department has also instructed all hospitals to follow specific protocols for mass-casualty events. Hospitals must ensure they have enough emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines, and beds available. Additionally, they need to maintain a 24x7 electricity supply, backed up by generators with sufficient fuel.

An emergency response plan is in place to keep the hospital supply and delivery chain running smoothly, while rescue shelters will be stocked with disinfectants and insecticides for fogging in affected areas. Super-chlorination will also be carried out in any regions affected by flooding or waterlogging.

Moreover, the district administration and local bodies have been tasked with the immediate disposal of any dead animals to prevent health risks. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a monsoon preparedness meeting at the secretariat on Monday, urging all departments to stay vigilant in light of the forecasted heavy to very heavy rain.