Tamil Nadu polls 2021: AIADMK candidates ‘ISI certified’, DMK nominees are ‘duplicates', says CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign rally on Wednesday (March 24) said that his party AIADMK candidates are "ISI certified" whereas the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates are "duplicate".

"Our AIADMK candidates are ISI certified but their candidates (DMK) are duplicate. Voters should not believe in duplicate," Palaniswami was quoted as saying by ANI.

During his campaigning for AIADMK candidate and state minister MR Vijayabhaskar in Karur, Palaniswami said, "Vijayabhaskar is easily accessible to people. Amma (Jayalalithaa) gave him the post of transport minister. He has been working for the upliftment of people in this constituency. Karur is an AIADMK fort."

"Many party leaders lived, died and have been forgotten but our leaders MGR and Jayalalitha still lives in the hearts of people because of their work and schemes," the CM added.

Mounting an attack on the DMK leader Senthil Balaji, contesting against Vijayabhaskar in the Karur constituency, Palaniswami claimed that it was because of his "corruption" Amma kicked him out of the party. “Senthil Balaji tried to topple our government. History always showed that `Dharma` always wins. Senthil Balaji has switched to 5 parties until now MDMK, AIADMK, DMK, Ammk, now again to DMK," he further said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 will take place in a single phase on April 6 for 234 seats while the counting will be on May 2. Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance will face each other in the upcoming elections.

Live TV