Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday declared in 23 districts, schools, colleges closed in Chennai and THESE DISTRICTS- Check here

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Rain Holiday has been declared due to the continuous heavy rains and IMD weather forecast for the state. The various district governments of Tamil Nadu decided to close all schools and colleges in Chennai and 22 other districts due to the rainfall and heavy rainfall predictions made by the Indian Meteorological Department and Regional Meteorological Department. The holiday was declared late last night for all schools and colleges. As per a tweet by news agency ANI, a Holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris on November 12.

Tamil Nadu Rain Holiday declared in these cities

Chennai Nilgiris

Kanchipuram

Sivaganga

Ranipet

Madurai

Vellore

Dharmapuri Thiruvallur

Puducherry

Villupuram

Mayiladuthurai

Thiruvarur

Cuddalore Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam



Earlier, The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the four districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Friday and forecast very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts in the coming days. The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Friday on account of the rain.