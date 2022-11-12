topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU RAINS

Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday declared in 23 districts, schools, colleges closed in Chennai and THESE DISTRICTS- Check here

A Holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris on November 12.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday declared in 23 districts, schools, colleges closed in Chennai and THESE DISTRICTS- Check here

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Rain Holiday has been declared due to the continuous heavy rains and IMD weather forecast for the state. The various district governments of Tamil Nadu decided to close all schools and colleges in Chennai and 22 other districts due to the rainfall and heavy rainfall predictions made by the Indian Meteorological Department and Regional Meteorological Department. The holiday was declared late last night for all schools and colleges. As per a tweet by news agency ANI, a Holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris on November 12.

Check live and latest updates on Tamil Nadu Rains

Tamil Nadu Rain Holiday declared in these cities

Chennai

Nilgiris
 

Kanchipuram
 

Sivaganga
 

Ranipet
 

Madurai
 

Vellore
 

Dharmapuri

Thiruvallur
 

Puducherry
 

Villupuram
 

Mayiladuthurai


 

Thiruvarur
 

Cuddalore

Mayiladuthurai
 

Nagapattinam
 

Earlier, The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the four districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Friday and forecast very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts in the coming days. The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Friday on account of the rain.

Live Tv

Tamil Nadu RainsTamil NaduRainsChennaiSchools closedTamil Nadu governmentholidayholidaysSchool closedColleges closedRainHeavy rainsIMDIMD orange alertIMD red alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss