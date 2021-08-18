Tamil Nadu releases COVID-19 SOPs amid plans to reopen schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1

Chennai: In line with the Tamil Nadu government’s tentative proposal to resume in-person classes for students of grades 9th-12th from September 1, a detailed list of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been shared. Health department authorities have been instructed to coordinate with all schools (Govt, Govt-aided and private) to ensure that reopening happens in accordance with the guidelines.

As per the SOPs, there must be at least 6 feet of distance between students who are seated in a room, or one student one bench is recommended, with the same 6 feet norm. It is even suggested that if the weather is pleasant, classes can be conducted in outdoor spaces. Staggering of entry and exit times and provision of lanes have been suggested to ensure safe passage at gates.

In terms of occupancy, it has been recommended that staggered/reduced timings be followed in the timetables for different classes. 50% attendance, odd-even formula for classes, running schools in shifts have also been mentioned. In cases of small classrooms, it has been suggested that classes be held in larger areas such as libraries, labs, etc.

Schools have been urged not to undertake events where COVID-19 protocols cannot be adhered to, functions or celebrations must be avoided. However, the school assembly can be permitted in open areas. Thorough cleaning, disinfection of classrooms, furniture, equipment, labs, canteens etc have been recommended, besides ensuring availability of non-contact thermometers, sanitizer, hand-wash facility etc.

Students and teachers belonging to containment zones have been asked to not attend in-person classes until the said zone is denotified. Employees at high-risk (aged, pregnant, with other medical complications) have also been asked to take extra precautions.

States have been taking extra precautions in resuming high-schooling, owing to looming fears of the third wave of COVID-19. It is also pertinent to note that vaccination has not been made available and authorized for those aged below 18. Claiming that the health experts had advised so, the Tamil Nadu government has stated in its latest Unlock Guidelines that it plans to resume physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12, from September 1 (tentative proposal). The Government also emphasized that online learning has caused a huge disparity and divide as many students couldn’t attend online classes.

