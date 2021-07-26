TN’s Anna University begins online registration for admission to engineering courses, check details here

Chennai: The Anna University in Tamil Nadu has begun online registration for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22.

According to the latest notification, the Directorate of Technical Education has launched the admission process for engineering programmes in colleges affiliated to Anna University and University departments.

Those interested can visit the main website www.tneanonline.org for more details. DoTE website can be accessed at www.tndte.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions website also provides details of college codes along with its ranking and cut off for all branches for the past three years for the convenience of the aspirants.

A link has also been provided for the various demo videos. Candidates have to register themselves on the TNEA website and log in.

The format for documents required to be submitted along with application forms are all available on the website.

The email to reach out to TNEA 2021 is care@tneaonline.org. Phone: 044-22351014/044-22351015.

The website has indicated that the entire admission process, from registration, to payment, choice filling, allotment and confirmation, would be conducted online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

