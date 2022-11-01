topStories
Tamil Nadu: School, Colleges to remain CLOSED in THESE CITIES due to heavy rains- Details here

 In Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, a holiday has been declared for schools.

CHENNAI: Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu and rainfall continued on Tuesday as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas. Several stretches in and around the arterial Anna Salai, the congested localities of north Chennai including parts of Pulianthope and neighbourhoods tucked away in southern parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles. In Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, a holiday has been declared for schools.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in coastal and Cauvery delta regions of the State. Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. 

Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding. The storm-water drain infrastructure improvement work is completed in some areas and it is continuing in other parts of the city. 

In view of the ongoing Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project, barricades have been put up in many stretches of roads. While such infra-initiatives have already made traffic congestion the order of the day, the rains and waterlogging are the fresh monsoon woes people face. Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to chair a meeting of top officials at the Secretariat today to review the monsoon precautionary measures. The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on 29 October.

