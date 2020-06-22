हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu sees over 35,000 COVID-19 cases in last 19 days; total crosses 60,000-mark

File Photo (ANI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has hit a grim milestone of 60,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases after the State saw its highest daily rise of 2,710 cases on Monday (June 22). 

The total number of coronavirus infections in the southern-most State has now surged to 62,087, out of which 27,178 cases are still active.

Notably, on June 3, the total case count had breached the 25,000-mark and it has taken barely 19 days to record over 35,000 new cases. 

However, the State’s high recovery rate of 55% (34,112 recoveries) remains a silver-lining. 

So far, 794 people in the state have succumbed to the deadly pandemic. 

At a time when all States around India have been on an 'Unlock' mode from the start of June, the Tamil Nadu government was the first to re-intensify the COVID-19 lockdown due to the rising cases.

Since Friday (June 19), Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai and three of its adjoining districts have been on a 12-day lockdown, until June 30. 

Out of the total active cases, 22,001 are in Chennai and its three adjoining districts alone. 

Meanwhile, the government on Monday announced a lockdown in areas under Madurai district including, Madurai Corporation limit, Paravai town Panchayat and certain rural blocks. 

This lockdown, which is broadly similar to the one that is imposed in Chennai, would be effective from June 23 until June 30. 

Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat are the other severely-hit places across India.
 

