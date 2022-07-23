New Delhi: In the Tamil Nadu student suicide case, the body of the deceased class 12th girl was handed over to her family. It was then taken to her native village in Cuddalore district for last rites. Earlier on July 23 morning, Tamil Nadu police had been stationed outside Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. The tragic death of the student had caused anger and resentment at the school leading to vandalism and violence on July 17.

According to reports, the girl had purportedly jumped to her death from the terrace of her hostel at a private school after alleged torture by teachers.Violence broke out in parts of Tamil Nadu after the Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building on July 13. She was allegedly tortured by a teacher, as stated in the girl`s suicide note. Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools that remained closed on Monday following violent protests over the death of the schoolgirl. Relatives of the girl and people belonging to her village in the Cuddalore district have been protesting outside the school.

Also Read: Violence in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi over student's suicide, details here

Earlier, protesters clashed with the police and set several buses on fire. Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her. Chief minister MK Stalin, addressed the media on the incident and called the violence `worrying` and urged the protesters to maintain peace. Promising justice for the Class 12th student, Stalin said, "I have asked the DGP and the home secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl`s death ends."

On July 18, the Madras High Court has ordered a second autopsy of the girl who killed herself after she was allegedly harassed by two teachers at her school in Kallakurichi. The court ordered that the father of the girl be allowed to remain during the procedure.The first post-mortem report mentioned "abrasions", according to the police. The cause of death as mentioned in the first autopsy was multiple injuries and haemorrhage.The father of the deceased girl had moved to the Supreme Court, seeking an amendment of the Madras High Court order on the second autopsy.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV