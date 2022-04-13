हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

Tamil Nadu to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as 'Equality Day'

The Tamil Nadu govt will install a life-size bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Ambedkar Manimandapam, CM M K Stalin said in the Assembly. 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14 would be celebrated as 'Equality Day' from this year onwards.

Making a statement in the House, Stalin said a pledge would also be taken across the state on that day. Accepting a request of Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan, a life size bronze statue of Ambedkar would be installed in the Ambedkar Manimandapam here, he said.

Selected works of Ambedkar would be published in Tamil (critical edition), the CM announced. This is following a representation of DMK MP A Raja. Stalin said Ambedkar's opinions have depth and substance, a beacon to the future. A representation was made in a Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department meeting that Ambedkar's birth anniversary be declared Equality Day.

The goal of social justice is achieving equality, the CM said adding the government is for swift action on any representation aimed at the growth of all the Tamils. The crux of the pledge, which would be taken in all government offices, is upholding and following equality and the oath is against caste discrimination, according to a Government Order. Reformist leader Periyar's birth anniversary (September 17) has already been declared as social justice day by the DMK government. 

