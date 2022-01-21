हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
lockdown

Tamil Nadu to observe complete lockdown on January 23 amid Covid-19 spike

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged people to abide by the directives of the government on the 'lockdown day' and avoid unnecessary travel. 

Tamil Nadu to observe complete lockdown on January 23 amid Covid-19 spike
Representational image

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday (January 21) announced a complete lockdown on January 23 in view of the Covid-19 surge. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the decision was taken in the wake of the increasing caseload in the state, and in the interest of the welfare of the general public, IANS reported. 

Only essential services including food delivery will be permitted during the shutdown on Sunday. 

People who arrive at railway stations and bus stations can avail auto-rickshaws, call taxis and other vehicles. However, they will have to download mobile apps and reserve the time and destination from where the passenger is to be picked up.

All the curbs and relaxations that were in effect during the earlier lockdown on January 16 would continue to be in place on January 23. 

CM Stalin urged people to abide by the directives of the government on the `lockdown day` and avoid unnecessary travel. 

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 29,870 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 30,72,666. With 33 more fatalities, the death toll jumped to 37,145, as per the official data. 

(With agency inputs)

