Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu today- Check Covid-19 guidelines here

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday (January 16, 2022) in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. The state government has been reimposing a Sunday lockdown in the state since January 9.

The Tamil Nadu government had also extended the existing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, including night curfew and imposed fresh restrictions around the Pongal festival till January 31.

Chennai observes lockdown as part of complete lockdown on all Sundays in Tamil Nadu, amid rising COVID cases. Visuals from Koyambedu, Chennai pic.twitter.com/Hqabh4bzWC — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in a statement had said, “All existing restrictions and relaxations would continue to be in place.”

Here’s complete list of Tamil Nadu Covid-19 curbs:

- Night curfew will continue till this month-end.

- The state will see complete lockdown on Sunday, the state government said.

- In view of the mid-January Pongal (harvest) festival, the government has allowed travel in state-run buses with 75 per cent occupancy to enable the people to reach their native districts.

- Bus and other public transport services, including the Metro rail, have been suspended during the Sunday lockdown.

- Worship in all religious places of worship has been disallowed till January 18.

- People are allowed to attend family functions, including marriages, during the Sunday lockdown.

- Only 100 people are allowed to attend marriages, according to the state government.

- Other restrictions pertaining to restaurants’ take away service and theatres will continue till this month-end, the release said.

- No direct classes for classes 1 to 10.

- The book fair and exhibitions remain postponed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.

Chennai continued to witness a steep increase in cases. On Saturday, there were 8,978 fresh cases in the city followed by Chengalpattu with 2,854, Coimbatore 1,732 and Thiruvallur 1,478 cases, the bulletin said. Tenkasi is the only district to see the lowest at 21. Chennai accounted for 6,34,793 positive cases while the active cases remain at 54,685.

Live TV