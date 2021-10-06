Tanu Garg Mehta gears up for Mrs India World 2021-2022, reveals how she prepared during the pandemic in the USA

It is a known fact that the beauty pageants and event related to them across the world have not yet commenced in full swing.With The COVID-19 pandemic,and the existing quarantine rules in various parts of the world, humanity is on a hustle mode to keep momentum going.In A time where things became virtual, so did the teaching sessions. For almost two years,various beauty pageants were called off or pushed to indefinite date. Amidst these challenging times,Tanu Garg Mehta is leaving no stone unturned to live her dream.

Born and raised in Karnal, Haryana, Tanu is currently based in United States of America. Despite being miles away, she is gearing up for the much-awaited beauty pageant, Mrs. India World 2021-2022. Being thousands of kilometres away, Tanu Garg Mehta is putting in the best foot forward to prepare for the forthcoming beauty pageant. Earlier this year, Tanu mastered the art of modelling and speech, makeup, fashion and how to be presentable yet confident while walking the ramp.

Moreover, when asked about her preparations, Tanu said,“My focus is to be fit from within, before I think of looking fit externally. To remain sane, I have been doing yoga, meditation, taking adequate quality sleep and also having a healthy nutritional diet.” Among all these, Tanu Garg Mehta has drawn a fine line between personal and professional life. Being the proud mother that she is, Tanu got married at an early age. Having done various jobs in the corporate sector, her desire always was to become a model.

Tanu has formerly worked as a flight attendant with AirSahara in India and Virgin Atlantic Airways which is a well known British airline. As of now, she is working in the IT industry for a non-profit organization and is based in the US. Drawing inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen, Tanu strongly believes that dreams don't work until one works to fulfil those dreams. The positive approach and optimism Tanu has towards her goal is surely working big time.

All in all, the difficult phase of the pandemic gave Tanu Garg Mehta enough time to work on herself. When asked about her expectations about participating in the beauty pageant, she said, “I have set realistic goals. Besides the rigorous practice, I had a lot of fun during the entire time of the preparations. Without any complaints, I have got incredible support from my family.” While signing off,Tanu Garg Mehta stated that her undying passion to fulfil her dream kept her going. And that’s what she suggests to everyone - "Follow your dreams rather than following people’s opinion."

