हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

'Tarikh par Tarikh': Irated man shouts Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue, goes on a rampage in Delhi's Karkardooma court

A litigant created a ruckus in Delhi`s Karkardooma court, he broke furniture and computers and kept shouting Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'Tarikh-par-Tarikh` (dates after dates).

&#039;Tarikh par Tarikh&#039;: Irated man shouts Sunny Deol&#039;s iconic dialogue, goes on a rampage in Delhi&#039;s Karkardooma court
File photo

New Delhi: Shouting Bollywood actor Sunny Deol`s iconic dialogue `Tarikh-par-Tarikh` (dates after dates), a litigant, allegedly broke computers and furniture in Delhi`s Karkardooma court over delay in getting justice.

The unusual incident took place in courtroom number 66 in the court complex on July 17.A man named Rakesh, who is a resident of Shashtri Nagar, was annoyed with his matter pending since 2016.

According to sources, Rakesh broke computers and furniture while shouting the movie dialogue "Tarikh par Tarikh".Rakesh, who appeared to be frustrated with the long dates given in his matter, also smashed on the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, the police said.

After the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm the police arrested Rakesh.`Tarikh par Tarikh`, the dialogue is from the Bollywood movie `Damini`. The dialogue was delivered by Sunny Deol, playing the character of an alcoholic advocate, who re-opened a case in the movie and fought for justice.

The accused Rakesh was arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody.Delhi Police has booked Rakesh under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi CourtSunny Deol
Next
Story

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 12th Result to be declared soon: Check wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Must Watch

PT10M48S

How is the condition of the country in monsoon?