'Tarikh par Tarikh': Irated man shouts Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue, goes on a rampage in Delhi's Karkardooma court

New Delhi: Shouting Bollywood actor Sunny Deol`s iconic dialogue `Tarikh-par-Tarikh` (dates after dates), a litigant, allegedly broke computers and furniture in Delhi`s Karkardooma court over delay in getting justice.

The unusual incident took place in courtroom number 66 in the court complex on July 17.A man named Rakesh, who is a resident of Shashtri Nagar, was annoyed with his matter pending since 2016.

According to sources, Rakesh broke computers and furniture while shouting the movie dialogue "Tarikh par Tarikh".Rakesh, who appeared to be frustrated with the long dates given in his matter, also smashed on the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, the police said.

After the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm the police arrested Rakesh.`Tarikh par Tarikh`, the dialogue is from the Bollywood movie `Damini`. The dialogue was delivered by Sunny Deol, playing the character of an alcoholic advocate, who re-opened a case in the movie and fought for justice.

The accused Rakesh was arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody.Delhi Police has booked Rakesh under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).