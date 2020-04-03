हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Tata Group provides accommodation at its Mumbai hotels for medical staff treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients

The rooms have been made available across five hotels in Mumbai namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President and Ginger MIDC Andheri.

Tata Group provides accommodation at its Mumbai hotels for medical staff treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients

As the number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, the Tata Group on Friday started providing accommodation for the medical fraternity at its luxury hotels in Mumbai. The rooms have been made available across five hotels in Mumbai namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President and Ginger MIDC Andheri, according to a statement by the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a subsidiary of the Tata Group conglomerate.

“During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus. These rooms will be available across  5 of our hotels in Mumbai namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President and Ginger MIDC Andheri. We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis," said an IHCL spokesperson.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, has already committed Rs 500 crore towards the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE), respiratory systems, testing kits and other things needed to fight the coronavirus. Following that, the Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related activities. 

Taking to Twitter, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much, Hon. Ratan Tata Ji, Tata Group for your generous contributions."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far recorded a total of 335 positive cases and 16 deaths.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says will open coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in phased manner

Must Watch

PT2M7S

This is what UP Chief Minister’s plan after lockdown