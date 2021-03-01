हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Taxi and auto-rickshaw fares hiked in Mumbai: Check the revised prices here

The increased fare will be applicable from March 1, 2021. For the next three months, they will be able to run their vehicles by showing cards. But by June, they will have to show these rent in meters, which means that by June the drivers will have to change the meter.

Taxi and auto-rickshaw fares hiked in Mumbai: Check the revised prices here

Mumbaikars will now vent their anger on the revised fares of CNG-run auto-Rickshaws and taxis as they had not been increased since 2015.

The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from Rs 22 to Rs 25, while for the auto-rickshaws it has gone up from Rs 18 to Rs 21, RTO officials said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.

The increased fare will be applicable from March 1, 2021. For the next three months, they will be able to run their vehicles by showing cards. But by June, they will have to show these rent in meters, which means that by June the drivers will have to change the meter.

Beyond this flag-down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay Rs 16.93 per km for taxis and Rs 14.20 per km for auto-rickshaws, they said.

The decision for the minimum fare hike by Rs 3 was taken last week in a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) which was chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary.

The fare increase has been calculated as per a formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike of Rs 2.09 per km for taxis and Rs 2.01 for auto-rickshaws, the officials said.

The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, they said.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab last week said the fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the metropolis were being hiked after a gap of six years and "it was long overdue".

Drivers and owners of these vehicles will have to recalibrate their electronic fare meters by May 31.

They can use revised tariff cards until the meters are calibrated, an RTO official said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MumbaiMumbai taxi fare hikeauto-rickshaw faresMumbai taxis
Next
Story

Foundation Laying Ceremony for the New Parivar School, Baramulla

Must Watch

PT12M

Unlock: Primary schools reopen in Uttar Pradesh