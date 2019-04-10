TDP says I-T department has conducted raid at MP Galla Jaydev's residence

In what could further flare up tensions with the Centre, Telegu Desam Party said late on Tuesday night that the Income Tax department has raided the residence of party leader and MP from Guntur Galla Jaydev.

News agency ANI quoted Lanka Dinakaran, TDP spokesperson, as saying that the I-T department had conducted a raid at Jaydev's residence, forcing the MP and fellow party leaders to stage a dharna against it.

Galla was the richest candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and has been the face of TDP's attack against NDA over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Tuesday night's development could lead to further tensions between TDP and BJP at a time when opposition parties have accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing I-T and the Enforment Directorate before Lok Sabha 2019 election. It is also a charge that BJP leaders have vehemently denied.

In an interview to ANI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has nothing to do with the functioning of I-T department and the ED. He said that raids are being conducted completely based on information that the agencies have.