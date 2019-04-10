हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Galla Jaydev

TDP says I-T department has conducted raid at MP Galla Jaydev's residence

Lanka Dinakaran, TDP spokesperson, has said that the I-T department had conducted a raid at Jaydev's residence, forcing the MP and fellow party leaders to stage a dharna against it.

TDP says I-T department has conducted raid at MP Galla Jaydev&#039;s residence
File photo of Galla Jaydev.

In what could further flare up tensions with the Centre, Telegu Desam Party said late on Tuesday night that the Income Tax department has raided the residence of party leader and MP from Guntur Galla Jaydev.

News agency ANI quoted Lanka Dinakaran, TDP spokesperson, as saying that the I-T department had conducted a raid at Jaydev's residence, forcing the MP and fellow party leaders to stage a dharna against it.

Galla was the richest candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and has been the face of TDP's attack against NDA over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Tuesday night's development could lead to further tensions between TDP and BJP at a time when opposition parties have accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing I-T and the Enforment Directorate before Lok Sabha 2019 election. It is also a charge that BJP leaders have vehemently denied.

In an interview to ANI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has nothing to do with the functioning of I-T department and the ED. He said that raids are being conducted completely based on information that the agencies have.

 

Tags:
Galla JaydevTDPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election: BJP ropes in 52 magicians to woo voters in Gujarat

Must Watch

PT9M49S

DNA analysis on Dhanush ‘Desi Bofors’ inducted in Indian Army