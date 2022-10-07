Teachers clash with police over lost jobs in Meghalaya’s Shillong

Shillong: Contractual teachers of state-run schools in Meghalaya who lost their jobs two years ago clashed with police when they were stopped from entering the secretariat in Shillong, demanding reinstatement. Over 800 contractual teachers have been fired two years ago after failing the Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test (MTET), and they have been protesting ever since under the banner of the Meghalaya Government Lower Primary Contractual Teachers' Association (MGLPCTA). The teachers were protesting outside the secretariat's main gate on Thursday, demanding their jobs back, when the situation erupted, according to official sources.

During the scuffle, the protesters were accompanied by family members, including children. Many pregnant women were among the agitators. The police action drew harsh criticism from various social organisations, with the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) requesting that those responsible for issuing such an order be prosecuted. As they attempted to enter the state secretariat building, police allegedly lathi-charged some of the protesters and hurled tear gas shells.

MGLPCTA leader Birbor Riangtem said they have met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seven times to discuss their issue but to no avail. According to an official, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang wanted to meet with the protesters, but they declined.

"He even chased us away from his room. Therefore, we don't want to meet the government as they will only fool us. Sangma had assured us that he would examine our demand but there has been no positive outcome even after two years," he said. Riangtem said they are not willing to meet the chief secretary as he had "also fooled us with his words".

"Our clear message to the government is that if they want us to call off this agitation, they should come up with an order to reinstate our services," he added. Riangtem, who was injured in the melee, was accompanied by his two sons.

"My children want to go to school, but I have had no job for two years, how will I provide education to them? That is why my family has come here to support me," he said. Meanwhile, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui invited the protestors for talks on Friday.

(Inputs from PTI)