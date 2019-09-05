Teachers' Day: Google Doodle honours Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on birth anniversary

Google on Thursday celebrated Teachers' Day with a doodle of a red animated octopus standing against a writing board. The octopus can be seen managing several tasks at the same time inside a class, just like a teacher.

The smiling octopus can be seen using his tentacles for solving mathematic equations, teaching chemistry problems, reading copies, checking answer sheets of students and also guiding them in music. The doodle shows fishes as students of the octopus.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country every year to pay homage to the former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Dr Sarvepalli had many achievements to his credit. As a teacher, he taught students at Calcutta University and Chennai's Presidency College from the years 1931- 1936. In the year 1936, he became the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford, a position he retained for 16 years.

To celebrate his prestigious position as the second president of the nation, several students approached Radhakrishnan and suggested that his birthday should be celebrated as 'Radhakrishnan Day'.

But the benevolent teacher and Bharat Ratna said that it would be his privilege if his birthday, that is, September 5, is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day'. It is from that day that September 5 has been dedicated to teachers and the entire nation salutes them for their contribution to society.