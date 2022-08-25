Telangana BJP accuses TRS, AIMIM of instigating communalism

Hyderabad: BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that the ruling TRS and AIMIM conspired to create law and order issues in the State to divert a debate on allegations of corruption against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family members over the Delhi excise policy issue.

In a statement, Kumar referred to the recent show of Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad and alleged that the stand-up comedian had earlier insulted Hindu Gods. Saying that many States had banned his show, he questioned why he should be invited to the State of Telangana to perform.

Why should security with "2,000 policemen" be provided to the event, he asked.

Saying that Faruqui’s show was cancelled in January when some Hindu associations opposed it, Kumar asked whether facilitating such a show in Hyderabad does not amount to triggering religious animosities.

He alleged that the TRS and the AIMIM together have conspired to trigger law and order problem. He expressed doubts over some big conspiracy that has been planned for Friday and appealed to the people to be alert and observe restraint.

Muslim intellectuals in the old city of Hyderabad want development and BJP wants to develop the old city as a new city, the State BJP president claimed. The AIMIM wants to promote religious animosities, he alleged.

Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the TRS was hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad to divert people's attention from the allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family members.

TRS leader B Vinod Kumar denied the allegations and slammed suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.