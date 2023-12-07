Telangana chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy is all set to officially take charge of the state's top job and his swearing-in ceremony is to take place today. The event can prove to be a mood-lifter for the Congress party and the alliance of 28 regional parties - INDIA bloc -where a sense of discontent has been looming large following Congress' loss in the recently elected Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing ceremony. On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi, who had reached parliament for its winter session proceedings, had responded with a "probably yes," when the media asked if she would go to Hyderabad for the swearing-in ceremony. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other top party leaders will attend the event. According to reports, the alliance parties, including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, have assured that someone from their party will represent them at the swearing-in even if the chief ministers are not available.

Revanth Reddy is seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was the face of the Congress' poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign. Reddy was an MP in the Lok Sabha where he was representing Malkajgiri Constituency.

Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 per cent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 per cent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections. He left the Telegu Desam Party and joined Congress in 2017. In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time in 2023, winning 64 of 119 seats.