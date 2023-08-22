trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652067
NewsIndia
TELANGANA ELECTION 2023

Telangana Election 2023: BJP Suspends Leader After Meeting With CM K Chandrashekar Rao

The suspension will come into effect immediately, BJP state general secretary G. Pramender Reddy said in a statement.

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana Election 2023: BJP Suspends Leader After Meeting With CM K Chandrashekar Rao The state unit of the party announced suspension of Chinni for violating party rules and for indulging in anti-party activities.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP unit on Tuesday suspended Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni) , the party's Bhadradri Kothagudem district president, after he had a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The state unit of the party announced suspension of Chinni for violating party rules and for indulging in anti-party activities.

The suspension will come into effect immediately, BJP state general secretary G. Pramender Reddy said in a statement.

The BJP took the action after Chinni met the Chief Minister in Hyderabad late Monday after the latter had invited him to join the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Chinni is likely to announce his resignation from BJP later in the day. He is likely to join the BRS on Friday or Saturday.

Chinni had contested from Kothagudem Assembly constituency as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in 2014. He had joined the BJP in 2017.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train