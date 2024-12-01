Telangana Encounter: Seven Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Police In Mulugu
Seven Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) leader Kursam Mangu, were killed in a gunfight with Telangana Police in Mulugu district.
Trending Photos
At least seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) with the police on Sunday in a forest area near Mulugu district of Telangana.
The incident took place during a combing operation in the Eturnagaram forest area, involving a clash between Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of the Telangana Police, and the militants, police said.
"Seven maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official told PTI, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene.
Among the deceased was Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, the Secretary of the Telangana State Committee (Yellandu Narsampet) of the banned CPI (Maoist), officials said.
(With PTI Inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv