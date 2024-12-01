Advertisement
TELANGANA

Telangana Encounter: Seven Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Police In Mulugu

Seven Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) leader Kursam Mangu, were killed in a gunfight with Telangana Police in Mulugu district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Telangana Encounter: Seven Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Police In Mulugu Representative Image

At least seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) with the police on Sunday in a forest area near Mulugu district of Telangana.

The incident took place during a combing operation in the Eturnagaram forest area, involving a clash between Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of the Telangana Police, and the militants, police said.

"Seven maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official told PTI, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene.

Among the deceased was Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, the Secretary of the Telangana State Committee (Yellandu Narsampet) of the banned CPI (Maoist), officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

