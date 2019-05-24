Telangana extends school holidays due to heat wave

Hyderabad: With no letup in heatwave conditions in Telangana, the state government on Friday decided to extend summer holidays for schools till June 11.
The schools, which were scheduled to re-open on June 1 after summer holidays, will now re-open on June 12.
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision in view of the continuing scorching heatwave conditions across the state, officials said.
The maximum day temperature at a few places in the state was crossing 45 degrees Celsius. Adilabad was the hottest place on Friday with a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius.
Most of the places recorded a maximum temperature of 42-43 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad Meteorological Office has issued heatwave warning for the next few days.