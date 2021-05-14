Telangana High Court stays government's order stopping ambulances from other states

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday (May 14) stayed an order by the state government banning the entry of ambulances from other states.

The order comes after Telangana Police were directed by the state government to stop all ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients that do not have prior permission and confirmation from the hospital for getting treatment.

Several patients have been travelling from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh due to lack of sufficient facilities for treatment at their own places.

“Telangana High Court stays the state government's order to allow ambulances with patients coming from neighbouring states only if they have prior tie-up with hospitals,” ANI reported.

Earlier today, patients from Andhra Pradesh died in ambulances after the Telangana Police did not permit them to cross the interstate border at Kurnool. The incident occurred at the Panchalingala checkpost on National Highway 44.

The two persons were identified as natives of Nandyal and Kurnool respectively.

Several reports of blocking of ambulances have emerged at various border checkpoints in the state such as Garikapadu’s checkpoint and Ramapuram cross border post near Suryapet.

“All ambulances coming from Andhra to Telangana for COVID treatment and personal vehicles are being checked. Those coming for treatment will be allowed into Telangana only on hospital appointment as well as authorisation pass from Director of Health COVID control center,” said Superintendent of Police, Suryapet.

At least 40 ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were forced to return back from the Pullur toll plaza since Thursday.

Kin of some the patients have alleged that even those with permits issued by the Andhra Pradesh police were forcibly turned back.

Live TV