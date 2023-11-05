Telangana Opinion Poll 2023: Will KCR Retain Power Or Congress To Create History? BJP Inroads AIMIM

The 119 assembly seats of Telangana will go to the polls on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. This is the third assembly election in the state after it came into existence in 2013. While the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has maintained a grip on power for the two consecutive terms, the presence of Congress and the BJP has made the election a triangular contest. Amid the poll buzz, Zee News-MATRIZE conducted an opinion poll in the state to gauge the mood of the voters and the survey threw surprising results.

When asked about the performance of the state government, 26 per cent of the people polled rated it as very good, 31 per cent as satisfactory, 26 per cent as very bad and 17 per cent did not choose a side.

When asked about their preference for Chief Minister, 36 per cent of people polled for the current CM K Chandrashekhar Rao while 9 per cent chose BRS Leader and Minister KT Rama Rao. 18 per cent of people polled for Congress' Revanth Reddy while 6 per cent wanted Kishan Reddy of BJP for the Telangana CM post.

(This is a developing story)