TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will not be announcing the TS ICET Results 2022, today, August 22. As per the latest media reports, officials have confirmed that TS ICET rank cards 2022 will not be released today and the dates for the announcement of the Telangana ICET result 2022 will be soon released on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. Earlier on the official site the official schedule released by the Kakatiya University, Warangal mentioned that the TS ICET Result 2022 will be announced on August 22 however, the time of the result was mentioned.

Here's how to download TS ICET result 2022

Once released, candidates can check their TS ICET 2022 result on following the simple steps given below.

Visit the ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Now, click on the "TS ICET 2022 result 2022" tab.

Entre the required details required such as user ID and password.

Submit and your TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Telangana ICET results 2022 for future reference.

ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Furious aspirants demand NTA issue dates for answer key, results

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is an online state-level exam conducted annually for taking admissions to post-graduate programmes. The final answer key of the TS ICET exam 2022 will also be released along with the TS ICET results 2022. The authorities have earlier released the TS ICET preliminary answer key on August 4, 2022.