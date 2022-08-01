TS PGECET 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) will be conducted by Osmania University from August 2 to August 5. The TS PGECET 2022 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in various exam centres. According to the TS PGECET 2022 exam pattern, there are 120 multiple choice questions (MCQ) in all which are required to be solved in two hours. Telangana PGECET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts morning (10 AM to 12 Noon) and afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM).

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the Telangana PGECET 2022 admit card on July 28.

TS PGECET 2022: Exam Pattern

The TS PGECET 2022 exam will be held in computer-based test mode (online) for a duration of two hours. The candidates need to attempt a total of 120 MCQ-based questions. As per the TS PGECET 2022 exam marking scheme, one mark for every correct answer key will be awarded. There are no negative marks for the incorrect answers. The cut-off score in the TS PGECET is 30 and there is no minimum mark for SC/ST category students.

Students must carry the TS PGECET 2022 admit card along with valid id proof in the exam centre. No applicant will be permitted to access the exam centre unless they have the TS PGECET 2022 admit card.