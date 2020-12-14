Temperature may fall in 3-4 days across northwest India, 'cold to severe cold day conditions' in Punjab: IMD

NEW DELHI: Most of northwest India will see a dip in mercury by at least three to five degree Celsius during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday (December 14). The latest prediction has come at a time when parts of northern India have been receiving snowfall, thus leading to subzero temperatures in several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. This also resulted in dense fog engulfing some regions of the country, including the national capital and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the weather agency, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of central and east India during the next two-three days and then fall by two-four degrees Celsius thereafter.

"Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on December 14," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, according to ANI.

During the next 24 hours, 'cold day to severe cold day conditions' are very likely at a few places over Punjab, and 'cold day conditions' are very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Rajasthan.

IMD also forecast that under the influence of strengthening of the easterly wave, "scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers" were likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

Additionally, the weather forecasting agency further predicted that the Lakshadweep area from 16 to18 December will receive isolated heavy falls and very likely isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the same.

