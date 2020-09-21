Temples remain shut in this city of Uttar Pradesh, priests, devotees upset

Kanpur: The temples in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur will continue to remain shut even under Unlock phase 4 as the number of coronavirus surge in the district, said authority. The decision has saddened the temple priests and devotees who were waiting for the temples to reopen from today.

It is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh government unlock four guidelines stated that the temples will be allowed to open from today but the Kanpur district authority didn't issue any such notice due to the increasing number of infections.

The Kanpur district authority said that the decision of not opening the temples was taken because the general public is not following the COVID-19 guidelines and flouting social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the devotees were seen praying outside the temple premises. The temples in Kanpur have remained shut for around 186 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that school and colleges in the state will not resume on Monday (September 21, 2020). The decision has been taken by the officials of the Department of Secondary Education.

The officials said that in view of the increasing number of novel coronavirus infections in the state, it is not possible to open schools.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total tally in India now stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated and 87,882 deaths as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data.